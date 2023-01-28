Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 592 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.21. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.74%.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

