Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 4,500 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thryv were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 2,956.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after buying an additional 977,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,135,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,990,000 after buying an additional 685,846 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Thryv by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 647,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Thryv by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Thryv by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 172,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

Thryv Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THRY stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $762.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.95. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.