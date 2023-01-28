Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,649 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 96,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $29.30 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About HomeStreet

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. StockNews.com lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.