Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $2,117,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,554.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $67,985.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,595.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $2,117,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,599. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $94.24 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.