Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,765,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,250,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.30. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.21). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $95.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

