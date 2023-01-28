Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $327,000 Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $19,729,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 777.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 295,860 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $8,440,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 302.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 141,345 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

CHEF opened at $37.16 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.65 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

