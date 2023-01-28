Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $343,000 Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 884,823 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,143,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 442,780 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,204 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 257,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.62. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading

