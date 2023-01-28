Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $393,000 Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URBN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.97.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

