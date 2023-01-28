Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,653.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.