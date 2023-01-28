Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inogen were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Inogen by 92.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Inogen by 10.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth about $265,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Inogen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INGN stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $523.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Inogen had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.