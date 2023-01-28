Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.