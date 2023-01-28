Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 276.8% during the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $76.90 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.