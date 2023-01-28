Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 11,700 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RC opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

RC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Ready Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.