Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 282 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $317,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,792.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

NYSE:CLW opened at $36.98 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $619.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.31. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $538.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

