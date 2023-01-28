Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enova International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at Enova International

Enova International Price Performance

In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.25 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

