Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 587 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 142.22% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Sylvamo Profile



Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

