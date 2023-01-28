Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Orica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCLDY opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Orica has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Orica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1251 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Orica

Orica Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and infrastructure solutions. The firm is also involved in manufacturing and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions; mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets; and various chemical products and services.

