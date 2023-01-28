Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Lowered by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $138.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $130.35. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

