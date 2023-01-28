PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PBF Energy worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

PBF Energy stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

