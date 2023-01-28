PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PBF Energy worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at PBF Energy
In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PBF Energy Stock Down 4.9 %
PBF Energy stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PBF Energy Company Profile
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.