PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 4,111 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $198,191.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,072,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,954,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,400 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $119,424.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,133 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $150,196.02.

On Thursday, January 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $153,412.70.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $124,983.21.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $156,930.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $116,634.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $177,890.30.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00.

PC Connection Stock Performance

PC Connection stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $775.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.24 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 768.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the second quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 20.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

