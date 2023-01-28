Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Decreased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,937 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $108.73 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

