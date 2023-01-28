Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after purchasing an additional 314,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 527.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,259,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 269,398 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

