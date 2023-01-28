Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells $529,350.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,473,552.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $95,850.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $285,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $289,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $34.87 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 128,113 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

