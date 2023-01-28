Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

POOL opened at $379.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

