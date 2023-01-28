Preston Klassen Sells 380,605 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) CEO Preston Klassen sold 380,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $156,048.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,905 shares in the company, valued at $222,181.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MTCR opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 482.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 112.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

