ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 16.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 75,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 163.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 94,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 721.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 142,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

BATS:CSM opened at $48.33 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.