Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PVCT opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

