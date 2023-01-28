Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PVCT opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
