Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 310 ($3.84) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a current ratio of 32.18. The stock has a market cap of £615.31 million and a P/E ratio of 591.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.69. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 336.02 ($4.16).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

