Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 11,530 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Boise Cascade worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,592,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 233,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 484,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 51,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

