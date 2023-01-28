Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 212,328 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $22,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

