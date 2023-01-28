Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 617,433 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,471,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 617,433 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $20,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 598.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 878,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,981,000 after acquiring an additional 738,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of APLE opened at $17.63 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

