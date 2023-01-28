Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MAA opened at $164.95 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

