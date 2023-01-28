Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 554,269 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,269 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Brixmor Property Group worth $18,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

BRX opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

