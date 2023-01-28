Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,209 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of American Water Works worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $157.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average of $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

