Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,509 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFV stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

