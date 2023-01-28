Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jan 28th, 2023

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WSTGet Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $19,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WST opened at $268.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WSTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

