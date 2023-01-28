Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $43,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $250.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.36.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.