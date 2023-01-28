Prudential Financial Inc. Has $18.13 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $18,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

MKC stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.91%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

