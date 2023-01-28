Prudential Financial Inc. Has $18.40 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 270.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,610 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Lithia Motors worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 242,086 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,115,000 after acquiring an additional 73,967 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithia Motors Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.