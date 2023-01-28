Prudential Financial Inc. Has $19.15 Million Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 209,580 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.45% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.