Prudential Financial Inc. Has $21.25 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,243 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

