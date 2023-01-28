Prudential Financial Inc. Has $21.93 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3,311.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE ABG opened at $214.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

