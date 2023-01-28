Prudential Financial Inc. Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124,290 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $22,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

