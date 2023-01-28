Prudential Financial Inc. Has $22.58 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 417.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,844 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $22,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after buying an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 657,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 574,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,014 shares of company stock worth $5,713,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

