Prudential Financial Inc. Has $22.69 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,329 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Healthpeak Properties worth $22,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

PEAK stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.