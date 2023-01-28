Prudential Financial Inc. Has $22.69 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,329 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Healthpeak Properties worth $22,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.9 %
PEAK stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83.
In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
