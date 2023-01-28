Prudential Financial Inc. Has $23.14 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $23,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.20 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

