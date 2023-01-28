Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,410 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $20,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of IRM opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

