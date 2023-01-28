Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 146,750 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 612,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 52,751 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 623,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Colliers Securities cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of CHCT opened at $42.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

