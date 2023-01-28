Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $23,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

