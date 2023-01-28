Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 65,611 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,611 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $113.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

